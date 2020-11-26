Youtube star Jake Paul is no stranger to the world of exhibition boxing. On the very same night that Mike Tyson returns to take on Roy Jones Jr, Paul will face Ex-NBA player Nate Robinson. The news was confirmed via social media. However, Paul doesn’t want his boxing career to be smoke and mirrors. After posting countless training and sparring videos, Paul wants to get inside of the ring with the likes of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.

Paul Speaks on Boxing Career

Paul recently sat down with the media at Barstool Sports. During their conversation, he made it clear that he is serious about taking a step up in competition. Instead of facing popular celebrities, he wants to test himself against elite fighters in the UFC.

Was @jakepaul serious when he said he'd step in the ring with UFC fighters? pic.twitter.com/nV3TnDtH4D — Barstool Breakfast (@BarstoolBrkfast) November 24, 2020

“I’m ready for that jump right now,” Paul said. “Ay, it sounds crazy but look, I’m sparring high, high-level professional boxers in Las Vegas. Undefeated guys, guys who are golden gloves amateur champions, guys with 25 pro fights, guys who are Caleb Plant’s sparring partners, guys who are Canelo’s sparring partners. I’m fighting guys with WBA, WBC championships belts and I’m head to head with them”

Calling Out MMA Fighters

As the conversation continued, Paul called out various MMA fighters. He stated that training with elite-level boxers has given him the tools needed to beat an MMA fighter in boxing.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing. These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to worry about elbows and kicks and Jiu-Jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense all this extra stuff. I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregor’s they’re going to get the smoke and people will see.

Paul will take on Nate Robinson on November 28th on the undercard of Tyson vs Jones Jr via the Triller app. Look for Paul to make a massive callout if he successfully defeats Nate.