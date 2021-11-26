Amanda Serrano Says Signing With Jake Paul Is The Best Decision Of Her Career

After 43 fights in the boxing ring, Amanda Serrano finally feels she is getting the respect she deserves.

The WBC, WBO and IBO Featherweight Champion is not just getting more spotlight nowadays, she’s getting bigger paydays. This would be the result of aligning with influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul and signing with his new management team, ‘Most Valuable Promotions’.

Serrano first met Paul earlier this year, as he has moved his training camp to her home of Puerto Rico. The two would grow close over time, training and pushing each other to their limits. Paul would offer Serrano to join him on his undercard for his fight against Tyron Woodley last August. She would accept, falling into the co-main event slot.

More Pressure

Serrano now has more eyeballs watching her than ever before, with more money to make. All thanks to the many years of hard work being putting in and the support of one influential Paul.

“It’s a little more pressure.” Serrano told TMZ on signing with ‘Most Valuable Promotions’. “I got to work even harder because I’m under a big platform with Jake Paul. I just want to continue to prove I am the best. I want to go out there and make statements and just perform to the best of my ability. “I’m always punching harder, running faster. I’m excited.”

Best Decision Of Her Career

Serrano is on the verge of proving she’s the best female boxer on the planet. She is currently ranked #3 pound-for-pound, only trailing behind Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor. The Featherweight Champion looks to crack #1 with another win on Dec. 18, defending her titles against Miriam Guiterrez.

She will also get the brightest of lights as she fights right before Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury takes place.

“It’s about time that I get a recognition. I’ve been training so hard and all this stuff I’ve accomplished with boxing, I’ve never been really acknowledged. (Signing with Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions), it’s the best decision I’ve made.”

For Serrano, she feels the most valuable she’s ever felt in her career, thanks to Jake Paul and his team.