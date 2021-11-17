Jake Paul: ‘The Legends Would Agree’ That I Am ‘The Best Thing That’s Happened To Boxing In A Century’

When he first started transitioning to the sport, there was a debate questioning if Jake Paul was good for boxing. He says that this debate is over, and he is very good for the sport.

There was a collective eye roll from the combat sports community, when it was revealed that the younger Paul brother was making the move from YouTube to boxing. While there is still a certain amount of that still going around, after he fought the likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, those things began to fade.

Speaking in a recent interview, Jake said that there was no more debating whether or not he is good for boxing. In fact, he took things a step further by saying that he was the best thing to happen in the sport for a long time, and that the sport’s champs would agree.

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period. The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys. They’ve all said what I’m doing for boxing is a breath of fresh air,” Paul said (h/t BJPenn.com) “I think that debate started about a year ago – is Jake Paul good for boxing? I have silenced that, and I don’t think there’s anybody on the other side of the equation who thinks I’m bad for boxing. I have a foundation where we give boxing gloves to as many kids as possible. We’re going around, renovating boxing gyms, getting the young kids inspired to box. I think this sport needed that revival.”

"I'm the best thing that's happened to boxing in a century… and the legends would agree." Jake Paul is live with @taylorrooks in the B/R app right now: https://t.co/1VcDXSPomK pic.twitter.com/zVV2PjueaP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2021

Jake Paul Is Good For Boxing?

To be clear, there is no evidence to back up the idea that Jake Paul is the best thing to happen in boxing for 100 years. That said, there is equally no good reason to say that he is bad for the sport, either.

Love him or hate him, he does bring extra attention to the sport, to some degree. Although, the jury is still out on if the effects of this will be long lasting, in keeping the fans still watching the sport.

Good for the sport or not, it seems that Jake Paul is here to stay, at least for now. His next fight will be against younger brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, going down December 18th.