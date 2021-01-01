Jake Paul on Logan Fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr: “My Brother is F***ed. I Think it’s Just for Clout”

Even Jake Paul believes that his own brother Logan has no business being inside of a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. In fact, Jake believes that Mayweather vs Paul is bad for the sport of boxing.

Virtually everybody walking planet Eart agrees that it would be the biggest miracle in the history of sports if Jake Paul were to somehow pull off a miracle and beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. Former fighters like Mike Tyson have stated that Floyd may toy around with Logan to create a spectacle. But, whenever he is ready, he’ll pull the trigger and win when he wants.

Jake Paul on Logan vs Mayweather

Joining Tyson and his sentiments are Logan’s very own brother Jake Paul. Recently, Jake spoke with TMZ Sports and kept a very honest opinion of his brother getting inside of the ring against Floyd.

“My brother’s f***ed,” Jake told TMZ. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout.” “I wish him the best of luck. Just like — don’t get in there with a guy whos’ never even been knocked out. He’s been knocked down once and it was by accident.”

As the conversation continued, Jake explained how he was the real fighter in the family. Whereas his brother is only lacing up the gloves for attention.

Logan Stands no Chance to Experts

Not only do fans give Paul no chance to defeat Mayweather, but they also believe he might not even land a single punch. Especially Mike Tyson, who thinks the same way.

“He [Mayweather] might just let him do it a couple of times to make the show good,” Tyson added before not ruling out that the seemingly impossible could happen. “You’re not a charity. You are challenging him. You’re a man. There’s always a danger when two men go in the ring. Anything can happen.”

Do fans give Logan Paul any chance of defeating Floyd Mayweather Jr? Are Jake’s claims fair?