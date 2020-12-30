(Video) Mike Tyson Tells Logan Paul That Floyd Mayweather Will Kick His A**

Mike Tyson naturally wasn’t afraid to tell Logan Paul what he expects to happen in his exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather.

The popular YouTuber will take on Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on February 20 in what many observers expect to be a win for “Money” despite the size and reach difference.

Of course, there are some speculating ways in which Paul can potentially come out on top. But in reality, much like the Conor McGregor fight, this should be a relatively easy win for Mayweather.

That’s how Tyson sees it as well who despite appearing on Paul’s podcast recently, didn’t hold back on what he felt was going to happen.

“Floyd is going to beat his f*cking a**,” Tyson said when asked by Paul’s co-host how he saw it going. “But it’s going to be good. He’s going to fight back, though. He’s going to fight back.”

Tyson: Mayweather’s Vice Is The Gym

Paul would go on to ask Tyson if there was even a puncher’s chance to which the former heavyweight champion responded with what made Mayweather so good in his craft.

“Let me tell you something about Floyd — this is what I don’t like about him either — no matter whatever we say about him, it could be true, but he’s in that gym,” Tyson said. “He’s a rat. He’s retired but he stays in the gym. He can’t help it. That’s his heroin, the gym. He does [have a vice] — the gym.”

As for Paul landing shots on Mayweather?

“He [Mayweather] might just let him do it a couple of times to make the show good,” Tyson added before not ruling out that the seemingly impossible could happen. “You’re not a charity. You’re challenging him. You’re a man. There’s always a danger when two men go in the ring. Anything can happen.”

If Paul were to go on and pull off the unthinkable, it would undoubtedly go down as the biggest upset in sports history.