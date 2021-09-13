Holyfield vs Belfort and Silva vs Ortiz Were Exhibitions, Despite Triller Promotion

For better or for worse, fans tuned into the Triller card over the weekend, to see what was thought to be pro boxing matches between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, as well as Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz. However it has now been revealed that neither of those fights were pro contests.

There is no other way to describe the weekend’s Triller card, besides calling it a circus. Not only did 58-year old Holyfield get TKOd by a TRT fueled Belfort, but 46-year old former Mayor Pro Tem Ortiz got flatlined by Silva.

That said, despite the fact that these fights were billed as professional, sanctioned bouts, and not being announced as exhibitions, this was not the case at all. According to reports, both of these fights, as well as the others from this card, were actually exhibition matches, meaning that they would not count on the pro boxing record of those who participated.

Triller Has A History Of Being Shady

While the way that Triller promoted Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz was a bit shady, this is far from a one-off occurrence from this supposed promotion. In fact, they seem to have a history of not exactly being truthful with people.

First there was the situation with Mike Tyson, which saw the former champ look to file suit against the promotion for allegedly not paying him for his fight with Roy Jones Jr. However this is only one part of a trend of mishaps that have been reported on, regarding the financials of this promotion and their history of fudging numbers.

So it is clear that Triller is in the business of circus fights, for as long as those opportunities last. That being said, anyone who is choosing to do business with the social media outlet turned promoter should be wary that they might not be truthful.