Floyd Mayweather Offering Fans Virtual Meet And Greets…For $1500!

You Can Have Video Chat With Floyd Mayweather For $1500

If you are a fan of Floyd Mayweather then you may be wondering what it would be like to meet him ask him anything questions you want. Well it seems that you can find out, and it will just cost you a mere $1500 to do so.

According to reports, Mayweather is hosting a litany of various things that fans can do to interact with him. Through the service Fanmio, he has several packages for fans to choose from. These range from about $70 for a shirt, all the way to $1500 for an exclusive video chat session with the boxing great.

“Now here’s your chance, to meet me, no matter where you at around the world,” Mayweather said in a video to promote the service. “You CAN ask me anything, ask me about all 50 fights, ask me what’s my eating regiment, ask me what’s my best fight, ask me what’s my best knockout, ask me what I do everyday, in retirement.”

There have been questions, with many people wondering if this is just further evidence that Floyd Mayweather has been struggling financially, over the last several years. Leading up to his bout with Conor McGregor, the Irishman suggested Floyd took that fight to pay off back taxes. Whether or not that is true has yet to be seen, but seems like an obvious ploy for him to earn some quick money.

If you have the extra $1500 to spare, then maybe a personal one-on-one session with Floyd Mayweather could be the way to go. Although given everything going on the world currently, it seems hard to believe people would be willing to fork over that kind of cash. On the other hand, you can always buy a t-shirt.