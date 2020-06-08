When Conor McGregor announced that he was apparently retiring from MMA, it was met with mixed reactions. However Floyd Mayweather decided to take this opportunity to speak up, and offer himself as an opponent for a potential comeback.

Over the years since their iconic boxing match, Mayweather and McGregor have been flirting with the idea of a rematch. There have been times where both men have expressed interest, with Mayweather going as far as to suggest it could happen soon. Even recently, the Irishman said that he felt confident about his chances in a rematch, when speaking to Mike Tyson.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Therefore it is safe to say that Floyd Mayweather was a little disappointed when Conor McGregor announced that he would be retiring from MMA. The former champ-champ posted a message to Instagram, sharing a cake that his family apparently baked to celebrate the announcement. So the boxing great took to the comments of that post to mock Conor, and offer to fight him if he were to come out of retirement.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”

Many people are hesitant to believe Conor McGregor is genuinely retiring from the sport. However if he does come back, it is hard to say that there would be a major appetite for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. On the other hand, given that this fight was his biggest by far, and they have both previously discussed a rematch, maybe this is not far from what will end up happening.

Do you think that Conor McGregor is serious about retiring from MMA this time?