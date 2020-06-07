Conor McGregor is an enigma. It’s extremely difficult to calculate which version of him will be present on social media. On one hand, there is a man who is cognizant of social issues and uses his platform for good in hopes to spread awareness. And on the other hand, there is a confident man that sporadically makes everything about himself. This is why when Conor McGregor decided to announce his retirement after Amanda Nunes made history at UFC 250, the act was right on brand.

Conor McGregor Announces Retirement Again

Fans of the sport are aware that the retirement announcement from Conor isn’t his first. And usually, when he decides to walk away from the sport, it’s due to frustrations. Most recently, McGregor took to social media to announce his retirement once again. This time, it was right after Amanda Nunes became the first UFC double champion to successfully defend two titles in two different divisions.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

“Hey, guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” wrote Conor.

Dana White Responds to McGregor’s Announcement

Of course, the news circulated around and got back to UFC President Dana White. Dana responded to the announcement by stating that it’s mostly from a place of frustration for currently not being able to fight.

Dana talks Conor. Says Nunes is doing well and getting a piece of the PPV.#UFC pic.twitter.com/IuIRul1aqs — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) June 7, 2020

“He’s been wanting to fight. He’s frustrated because he wants to fight. I’m sure that’s a piece of it. It’s not that we can’t have him fight, but who do you want to fight right now,” said Dana. ” Do you want to fight Ferguson? He called out Masvidal. Masvidal, ok, you know, who do you fight right now? And where do we fight Conor McGregor right now? Fight Island isn’t even up and running until July. So if you look at all the problems to run a business like this, multiply it by a f*cking million and that’s where we are right now. And there’s a lot of other shit that goes on behind the scenes right now that, you know, it’s a wacky time to be the first guy putting on live sports when a lot of f*cking people who are nutty as hell didn’t want you to.”

Lately, there seems to be a lot of discrepancy between the UFC brass and its fighters. If McGregor is retiring due to frustrations, then the organization will be in deep trouble with its biggest stars. High profile names such as Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones have asked the UFC to release them due to a lack of payment. If the organization were to lose McGregor, Jones, and Masvidal, it could cause a domino effect that changes the sport forever.