Conor McGregor Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Fight, Says He Is ‘Excited For Part 2’

Conor McGregor Vows Second Floyd Mayweather Fight Is Coming

It has been some time since the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor spectacle boxing match. Regards the Irishman still insists that the two will eventually meet again.

McGregor was not successful in his first professional boxing match, against arguably the greatest defensive boxer of all time. The bout was unbelievably highly anticipated, and largely lived up to those expectations, as it was a decent fight. However it would see Floyd earn the TKO victory over an exhausted McGregor, in the tenth round.

At various points since the bout’s conclusion, Conor McGregor has talked about potentially having a rematch with Mayweather. He was back at that angle again recently, with a post to his Twitter. Here he gave an analysis of the fight, while saying that he is excited for the second match.

It was a great contest, just watched it back!

Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.

I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.

None more so than from Mike.

Excited for part 2. https://t.co/ysL9NNnFsO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2020

This sentiment that McGregor was winning until he lost is the same type of sentiment he has kept since their meeting in 2017. While it can certainly be argued he should have won the early rounds, it is worth noting that none of the judges really scored it that way. Either way, there is no denying these issues could be resolved with a second fight, but the odds of that happening seem spotty at best.

Do you want to see a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather?