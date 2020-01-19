Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Conor Mcgregor’s UFC 246 Win, Teases Rematch With Conor

Floyd Mayweather Wants Conor Mcgregor Rematch

UFC 246 PPV MMA event went down last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) from Las Vegas. Former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor makes a triumphant Octagon return at a welterweight division after a year hiatus when he wrecks Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

Many pros react to Mcgregor’s quick win, which includes boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who took to Instagram and teased a rematch with Mcgregor.

Mayweather and Mcgregor boxed back in 2017, where ‘Money’ TKOed’ ‘Notorious’ in the 10th round. It was Mcgregor’s first professional boxing bout.

Before today’s win, Mcgregor lost the bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October of 2018. Since then, he has gone 1-1.

Who wants to see a Mayweather vs. Mcgregor rematch?