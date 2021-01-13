Evander Holyfield Apparently In Talks For $200 Million Mike Tyson Rematch

After Mike Tyson’s successful return to boxing, fans have been wondering what could be next. Evander Holyfield says that he is a strong candidate for Mike’s next opponent, apparently already being in talks for the fight.

The first fight between Holyfield and Tyson is one of the most infamous boing fights of all time. It was the bout that saw the notorious ear-biting incident on Tyson, something that still lived on even ahead of Mike’s recent comeback.

Even leading up to that fight with Roy Jones Jr., fans were wondering if there were room for Mike to fight Evander. Both men announced their return around similar points in time, and it seemed inevitable that they would fight again.

Evander Holyfield In Talks To Fight Mike Tyson

Now it seems that we are getting close to a rematch between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson go down. Speaking in a recent interview, the former champ revealed that his team was in talks to fight Tyson.

Not only that, but he thinks this is the biggest fight that can be made for either man right now. In fact, he thinks this will lead to a solid payday, well into nine figures.

“My views are you always help people. I try to pass on the goodness that was passed onto me,” Holyfield said. “Where an opportunity is available, I like to make the best out of what I have. I believe if I fought Mike the fight will generate $200 million. “It will be the biggest fight there is. That’s the honest truth. I think Mike has my message already. If he is going to do it he is, if not then he’s not. It’s a decision he has to make now and we both have to be in an agreement. “I’m not going to tell anybody what I’m going to do – my strategy I’m planning on using against Mike – I don’t want anyone to know.”

