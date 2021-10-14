Deontay Wilder Finally Shows Respect To Tyson Fury, Reflects On Trilogy

Following their third boxing match, Deontay Wilder was not very happy with Tyson Fury. Now that it has been a few days and the dust has settled, he has finally shown some respect to his rival.

To say that there was bad blood between Wilder and Fury would be under selling the state of their rivalry. Heading into their third fight, their beef was at an all-time high, with their first fight and they going to a draw and the rematch ending with Deontay’s corner throwing in the towel.

Things did not change after the third encounter either, which turned into an all-out war that saw both men getting rocked and dropped on multiple occasions en route to a Fury victory. Most notably, a video has been circulating that shows Deontay in the ring after the fight, telling Tyson specifically that he has no respect for him.

"I don't respect you." – Deontay Wilder to Tyson Fury post fight 👀pic.twitter.com/6HsSiMtLAL — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 14, 2021

Deontay Wilder Congratulates Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder had no interest in paying respect to Tyson Fury and the immediate minutes after his knockout loss. However given a few days to calm down and reflect on things, he has changed his tune a little bit.

A few days after the fight, the former champ posted to his Instagram reflecting on the trilogy. Here he thanked his fans for the support, while also congratulating Tyson on the win, which was the most amount of respect he is shown his opponent.

“Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen,” Wilder wrote. “We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in. Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.”

While it is safe to say that Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will not be friends anytime soon, it is nice to at least see some level of respect between the two. Their trilogy was an incredible one, and something that boxing will remember forever.