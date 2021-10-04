Tyson Fury Says He Will ‘Cheat Again’ In Trilogy With Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has joked that he cheated in his rematch with Deontay Wilder and will do it again in the trilogy.

Fury and Wilder will mix it up a third time this Saturday night (Oct. 9). The action will be held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their first bout back in Dec. 2018 ended in a split draw. In their Feb. 2020 rematch, Fury scored the seventh-round TKO finish.

After the rematch, Wilder went radio silent before hurling cheating accusations Fury’s way. Wilder claimed Tyson Fury loaded his gloves with egg weights and that his former trainer, Mark Breland spiked his water.

Fury finally “came clean” during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“You know what? I’m gonna cheat again cause I’m gonna smash his face in. So according to him that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose. Well, unfortunately, I’m gonna cheat again. I’m gonna kick his ass, sea bass.”

Fury went on to say that he’ll add more of the same thing to his gloves in the trilogy.

“I did. I had horseshoes in there. You know I’m a Gypsy, don’t ya? I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time, I’m gonna do exactly the same but I’m gonna put a bit more metal in there.”

All joking aside, Fury says that he respects the skills of any opponent that is on the opposite side of the ring. He has said that Wilder still has the punching power to end someone’s career. Fury’s father, John, believes his son will be the one who ends Wilder’s career.

“It does say a lot,” Fury details. “We’ve boxed 19 rounds and he’s practically won two rounds out of 19. I’m not really too bothered about it but you’ve got to respect everyone that gets in the ring with a pair of boxing gloves on or any fight, whether it’s MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, boxing whatever, every man’s trained and coming to win. “With Wilder, in my opinion, he’s come out with all this stuff, I’ve cheated, I’ve done this, I’m a natural born cheater, his coach. I must have some power, mustn’t I? Because I’ve even got his coach on my side. Not to mention Jay Diaz, he’s on my payroll, too. I’m like Tommy Shelby here, I’ve got them all on the payroll. He’s on the payroll too, Jay Diaz, because he was in the changing room while I was getting my gloves on the whole time. So he must have helped me and Wilder’s in denial about that. “But let me just put that out there as well. You’ve got all this stuff. Whether he believes it or not is another thing. But he has to try and sell the fight somehow. He has to try and make a reason why he could win. So he clearly couldn’t do the reasons why in a boxing fight so he has to make other reasons for his own self, for the people around him who are saying he can do this, he can do that.”

Fury’s WBC Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. It’ll be interesting to see what happens if Fury emerges victorious. Anthony Joshua will likely exercise his rematch clause against Oleksandr Usyk. Whether or not we’ll ever get to see Fury vs. Joshua remains to be seen but for now, “The Gypsy King” wants to finish the Wilder chapter.