Tyson Fury Demolishes Deontay Wilder, Retains Titles (Highlights)

The trilogy of the ages is here.

For the final time, heavyweight mountain men Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder clash tonight in the ring. This will mark one of the biggest trilogies in boxing history.

Wilder seeks redemption. The boxer took his first professional loss in his rematch against Fury. The former world champion would be out on his feet, with his corner throwing in the towel to save him from future demolition on his face.

Don’t let the rematch fool you however. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ still drops, you know… bombs. In the first fight of the trilogy, Wilder would absolutely unload on Fury despite dropping multiple rounds. Wilder would knock down Fury twice, with the second time nearly knocking out Fury for good.

Fury would awake from an 8 second nap to fight to a controversial draw with Wilder.

Fury left no doubt that he was the better man in the rematch and he looks to close out the show in stellar fashion when he meets his powerful rival tonight.

He would do just that.

The two would slug it out in a battle you’d see in a movie! Fury knocks down Wilder, Wilder knocks Fury twice and Fury would come from near-defeat to eventually get the job done. With the ring girl coming out with a round 11 card, Fury would come out as a man possessed to knock out Deontay Wilder.

Official result: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in round 11.

Check out the highlights below:

.@BronzeBomber has made his way to the ring.



You know what comes next … #FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/BJ2Qk1YBuc — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Deontay Wilder puts Fury down on the canvas TWICE.



🤯 THIS TRILOGY 🤯#FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/K2MUjmoRzV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Deontay Wilder seems to be stumbling heading into the late rounds.



This fight is everything and then some.#FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/yUtTsHv3o5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐂𝐊. 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄. 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐘.@Tyson_Fury KOs Deontay Wilder in Round 11 ending the Trilogy in DRAMATIC fashion. #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/Bp9jheihFL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021