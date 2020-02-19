Deontay Wilder: Tyson Fury Knows ‘Deep In His Heart’ That He Is Scared

Deontay Wilder Says Tyson Fury Is Scared Of Their Rematch

Deontay Wilder is taking on Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated rematch this weekend. Ahead of the bout, he feels that Fury is scared of the power he experienced in their first fight.

Two months out from his rematch with Wilder, Fury decided to make some serious changes to his training (and we are not talking about his self gratification). He switched up his training team, and his diet. In fact, he has beefed up to about 270lb, in attempt to gain a size and strength advantage.

However, according to Deontay Wilder, this is a sign of fear that Tyson is feeling. Speaking in a media call, he explained that Fury is still focused on the power he felt in their first meeting. According to Deontay, Tyson is still thinking about getting brutally knocked down last time. (H/t MMAFighting)

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous,” Wilder said. “I really feel he’s very, very nervous from the first time what happened. When you knock a person down and give them a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did that to you and how they did it. “When you’re going back in there with them a second time to relive that moment all over again, it has to be stressful. You definitely can’t sleep at night.”

Wilder goes on, explaining that Fury is lying to himself about his confidence.

“He can go on and say he beat me in a wide margin but he don’t believe that,” Wilder said. “He honestly, really don’t believe that. That’s why he wants to change up a lot of things. Because if he did really, really believe that, you wouldn’t change up so much. He didn’t change up from where he trains at, to trainers, now he’s putting his hands in gasoline to try and make them harder. He done brought so many people into his camp. There’s so much going on, so much to keep up with, all the changes. “The next thing, he’s going to go see a spiritual advisor. That’s going to be the next thing he’s going to do to ease his mind what’s about to happen to him and his body come Feb. 22.”

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury goes down this Saturday, live on PPV. That will be when the true test will be to decided how confident both men are.