Tyson Fury Masturbates 7 Times a Day to Prepare for Deontay Wilder

Fury Prepares For Wilder With Masturbation Tactics

Sometimes there needs to be an introduction to a story to set up what’s to come afterward. Other times, it’s necessary to just get straight to the point. Tyson Fury masturbates. A LOT. And of course, there are tons of “dad” jokes to be made about the matter. For starters, boxer’s hands are registered weapons. And, with a name like Fury…. okay, I’ll stop. Fury stated that he is masturbating seven times a day in preparation for his heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder.

Standard Boxing Preparation

In most cases, boxers have many different forms of preparation. Sparring, jumping rope, hitting pads, and running are standard in that world. A fighter needs laser-sharp focus and concentration so that they can perform to the best of their abilities.

Training takes dedication. Furthermore, focusing on the goal in front of you and never taking shortcuts or finding the easy way out. For Fury, his focus is on his new trademarked “left hand.” (Yes, another joke.)

The men will face off for a second time on February 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Furthermore, The rematch will take place at the MGM Garden Area. And, neither men expect to walk out of the right with decision victory or loss. Both have intentions of finishing their opponent.

Fury Speaks to the Media

Fury spoke to the media ahead of the bout. It was to the Mirror UK, where he revealed his training secrets. He spoke about meal prep and the various new things he’s tried during this fight camp.

“I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before,” said Fury. “I’m eating five or six meals a day, drinking eight liters of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it. I’m masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping.”

Maybe the act might take the edge off for Fury. However, it’s yet to be determined if it will give him the advantage he’s searching for.

But, one thing is for sure, don’t expect handshakes after this one is over. And, if Brock Lesnar is next for Fury, he won’t be shaking hands either.