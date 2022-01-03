Chris Avila Vouches For Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul: Nate Would Win Hands Down

Nate Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila believes the Stockton native would have his way with Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Paul hasn’t been shy in calling out MMA names for boxing matches. The Internet star has traded barbs with Diaz on social media. Diaz claimed that Paul hired security during his rematch with Tyron Woodley to avoid him.

On the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley 2, Avila took on Anthony Taylor. The two had competed on the Bellator 238 card with Taylor taking the majority decision win. In their boxing match, it was Avila who got the majority decision.

Chris Avila Wants Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Chris Avila expressed his belief that Nate Diaz would easily prove he’s a better boxer if given the chance against Jake Paul.

“I’m down to see that fight [between Nate and Jake Paul]. But when you fight Nate Diaz, you’re getting the realest fighter of all time right there. So these guys are sitting here calling his name and eventually he’s going to get in the boxing ring and I’m excited to see it. Who he’s going to box is his choice. He’s going to make a stamp and a statement in boxing, easy. “The Jake Paul fight, Jake Paul’s team is zero, we’re one up already. That last fight was a Paul-Diaz, team versus team, Jake Paul made that. They’re already down one. So if he wants to get in the ring with Nate or me, it would be fine with either of us. I know that’s a fight I can win. I know that’s a fight Nate would win, hands down. Easy money.”

Diaz was last seen in action back in June 2021. He took on Leon Edwards in a mostly one-sided affair in favor of “Rocky.” Despite a last-minute rally attempt, Diaz ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision.