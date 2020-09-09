It was a big deal when boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez signed with Golden Boy Promotions, through DAZN. Now he is suing the promotion, as well as the streaming service, for a breech of contract.

When Alvarez signed an exclusive deal with Golden Boy and DAZN, he did so with the expectations that he would fight twice a year. This was part of the massive 5-year, 11-fight contract worth $365 million, for DAZN to air his fights on their platform. This was an unprecedented move for the boxing champion, and a big gamble for the fairly new streaming service.

Canelo Alvarez Files Suit Against Golden Boy and DAZN

Despite the fact that he was contracted to two fights a year, something he has done every year since his pro debut, Canelo Alvarez has yet to step foot in the ring in 2020. This has led him to begin the process of suing Golden Boy Promotions, including owner Oscar De La Hoya, as well as DAZN. According to reports, he filed suit in the Los Angeles federal court, seeking $280 million in damages, as well as an end to his contract with both Golden Boy and DAZN.

“I’m the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the world,” Alvarez said. “I’m not scared of any opponent in the ring, and I’m not going to let failures of my broadcaster or promoters keep me out of the ring. I filed the lawsuit so I can get back to boxing and give my fans the show they deserve.”

There has been a growing sense of frustration between Canelo Alvarez and his promoters over the last several months. Failed negotiations and canceled bookings have left him stripped of his IBF middleweight title and understandably frustrated. Not to mention the fact that he has been unable to fight and earn money this year. It will be interesting to see how this case unfolds, and if he is successful in getting out of his contract.