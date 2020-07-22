It looks like we’ll have to wait some more time before we see the 168-pound trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

A third meeting between the pair has been expected ever since were both signed on to DAZN following their controversial middleweight title rematch in 2018 that saw Alvarez earn the unanimous decision victory.

The fight was agreed to earlier this year and was initially set to take place in September. However, the financial demands proved to be too much without fans being in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Alvarez vs. Golovkin Trilogy Set For Cinco de Mayo 2021?

Instead, it is now expected that the fight will take place in May next year for Cinco de Mayo weekend, if not sooner, according to The Athletic.

Given that the first fight pulled a $27 million gate — the fourth-most in Nevada history — while the second pulled in just over $23 million, the hope is that fans will be in attendance for the trilogy assuming the COVID-19 situation is under more control at the time.

The need for a live gate is also to satisfy the purses of both fighters. The Athletic adds that Alvarez can expect to make $45 million from the fight thanks to shared event profits while Golovkin will earn $30 million.

For now, at least, both fighters need to win their next fights.

Alvarez was set to take on Billy Joe Saunders in September only for the latter to withdraw due to not being able to train properly during the pandemic. A new opponent is currently being scrambled for but it is expected that Alvarez will face WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith on September 12 now with a deal expected to be closed.

As for Golovkin, he is expected to defend his IBF and IBO middleweight titles against mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta in a bout expected in October.