Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Full Boxing Card, Pay-Per-View Price Revealed

Paul will look to go 4-0 in professional boxing when he headlines the Showtime pay-per-view event with Woodley on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By: Author Abhinav Kini

It’s fight month and we have more information on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event.

The pair will collide in a boxing match at Showtime’s upcoming pay-per-view event taking place August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. For fans who are unable to watch it, they can buy it on pay-per-view for a steep price of $59.99.

Why is it so expensive given the headliners? Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza explains.

“It’s $59.99,” Espinoza told MMA Fighting. “That reflects a couple of things. It’s in the ballpark of where similar fights have been. It is at a point below a lot of other higher priced PPVs, but in particular on this one, I think you’ve got a full boxing card of exciting young fighters. That was the key.”

Full Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Card

Unlike previous Jake Paul cards, this one certainly features some prominent boxers.

Already announced was Amanda Serrano defending her featherweight titles against Yamileth Mercado. Tommy Fury — the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who had been angling for a fight with Paul himself — will take on former Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor in a six-round contest.

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois is also on the card as he battles Joe Cusumano in a 10-round bout. Former IBF light welterweight title champion Ivan Baranchyk meets Cleveland’s Montana Love as well.

Here’s how the card looks:

Main event

  • Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (cruiserweight)

Undercard

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado (featherweight)
  • Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love (welterweight)
  • Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano (heavyweight)
  • Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor (catchweight)

The action goes down 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

