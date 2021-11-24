Jake Paul: Tommy Fury Fight Will Be Easier Than Tyron Woodley, Plans To Knock Him Out

Jake Paul doubts Tommy Fury will be a tougher challenge than Tyron Woodley.

Paul and Fury are scheduled to collide on Dec. 18. The boxing match will take place inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It’ll be Paul’s fifth pro boxing match and Fury’s eighth. It’ll air live on Showtime PPV.

Jake Paul Says Fury Won’t Be Tougher Than Woodley

During a press conference hyping up the event, Jake Paul made it clear that he doesn’t believe Fury will give him more problems than he was able to handle against Woodley.

“It’s been successful [training camp]. They think they’ll beat me due to amateur careers, they don’t understand what they’re getting into. It’s fun to see them crumble in front of the world. This is an easier fight than Tyron. I’m going to knock him the f*ck out because he doesn’t have a chin. He’s never even been hit hard by anybody.”

Back in August, Paul shared the ring with Woodley. It was by far the toughest test in Paul’s boxing career. He ended up pulling off the split decision victory.

Fury was on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley. He took on Paul’s training partner and MMA fighter Anthony Taylor. Fury took the unanimous decision victory but many criticized his performance.

After the event, Paul and Fury had an encounter backstage. The two exchanged words and had to be separated by security.

Going into the fight, Paul has a pro boxing record of 4-0 with three wins coming by way of knockout. As for Fury, he stands at a perfect 7-0 with four knockouts to his credit. The match has been built as “One Will Fall.”