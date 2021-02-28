Canelo Alvarez TKO’s Avni Yildirim in Round 3 of Title Fight

The biggest superstar in Boxing made his return to the ring tonight after winning the WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles against Callum Smith last December.

Alvarez was defending his titles against the WBA mandatory challenger, the Turk Avni Yildirim in Miami, Florida. Early in the first round, Alvarez targeted the body of Yildirim with multiple shots before going to the head and hurting his opponent.

The tale of the fight was pretty straightforward. Alvarez would advance and pressure Yildirim into making mistakes before punishing him. When Yildirim advanced, Alvarez would make him miss and counter him.

Alvarez found an opening and landed a beautiful one-two combination to drop Yildirim in the third round before Yildirim’s corner decided that they had seen enough and pulled him out of the fight.

This was Alvarez’s first fight with Matchroom Boxing. He signed a two-fight contract earlier this year and plans on facing Billy Joe Saunders for the undisputed super-middleweight title on May 8.

After a performance like that, it’s very hard to see anybody in the division being a threat to Alvarez’s throne. But if Genady Golovkin decides to move up in weight and fight Alvarez for the third time, we might be in for a treat.

You can check out the highlights below!

The moment that secured the win for Canelo 💥 pic.twitter.com/mxofve7qMj — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 28, 2021

