Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders Title Unification Bout Set For May

Canelo Alvarez (54-1-2) already has a busy calendar in 2021. The Mexican superstar has agreed to two title bouts after signing with Matchroom Boxing earlier this month.

Alvarez finished 2020 in style with a complete shutout of Callum Smith to win the WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles.

Alvarez’s next fight will be against the WBC mandatory contender Avni Yildirim (21-2). The bout is scheduled to take place on February 27 and will likely be a rather easy fight for Alvarez. He’s given as a huge favorite by many experts and could possibly finish Yildirim on his way to his very first title defense.

According to recent report by Athletic, Alvarez has already booked another fight. This time he would face the WBO super middleweight champion, Billy Joe Saunders. This would be Alvarez’s first title unification bout at 168lbs.

Saunders (30-0) is no joke. He’s arguably Alvarez’s toughest test in the division and presents an interesting challenge as a counter striker and a southpaw fighter.

Billy Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) won the WBO world title after defeating Shefat Isufi in May 2019. Saunders’ last fight was a dominating performance against Martin Murray to defend his title. He would get a second chance at facing Alvarez after their first fight fell out due to Covid-19.

Matchroom Boxing which manages both fighters, plans to make the bout happen on the 1st of May, or on the 8th. Provided Alvarez gets past Yildirim relatively unscathed, there should be no more obstacles to make this fight happen.