How To Watch: The 2020 Mr. Olympia & Press Conference Live Stream

The most prestigious competition in bodybuilding is about to go down, as athlete from around the world gather to compete. Here is a complete guide to watching the 2020 Mr. Olympia online.

Joe Weider’s Mr. Olympia Weekend is the most highly anticipated and important contest in all of bodybuilding. Athletes from around the world gather to put their physiques to the test against one another and see who is the best bodybuilder in the world.

Typically the contest goes down in September, but due to the global pandemic the decision was made to push it back to December 17-20th. In addition to that, about a month out from the event, a change in public gathering restrictions forced the venue to be changed from Las Vegas to Orlando.

WATCH: Olympia Press Conference LIVE

Despite these setbacks, the 2020 Mr. Olympia will price with a ton of reasons to be excited about it. One of the most interesting storylines heading into it is the return of seven-time champion Phil Heath, as he attempts to reclaim his throne and make history with his eighth victory. Looking to stand in his way is 2019 champ Brandon Curry, who hopes to quiet the doubters and retain his title. Between this, the ultra stacked Classic Physique division, the return of the Ms. Olympia, and more, there is so much to be pumped for this year.

How To Watch The 2020 Mr. Olympia

As opposed to the typical free live stream, the bulk of the 2020 Mr. Olympia will only be available on pay-per-view. There will be three different packages, one of which will be available for free, that fans can view, available only through Olympia TV. Each package comes with a different set of perks, and level of access to the various events going down throughout the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the different packages available to live stream the Olympia:

2020 Mr. Olympia Live Stream: Premium Package ($49.95-$59.95)

The Premium Package provides you with all of the professional bodybuilding action from the Olympia weekend. If you preorder the PPV before December 9th, you can save ten bucks on the price of the event. Below is the content that comes with this purchase:

Olympia Press Conference (December 17th, 2020, 12 p.m. ET)

(December 17th, 2020, 12 p.m. ET) Meet the Olympians (December 17th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET)

(December 17th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET) Friday Pre-Judging (December 18th, 2020, 9 a.m. ET)

(December 18th, 2020, 9 a.m. ET) Olympia Friday Finals (December 18th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET)

(December 18th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET) Saturday Pre-Judging (December 19th, 2020, 9 a.m. ET)

(December 19th, 2020, 9 a.m. ET) Olympia Saturday Finals (December 19th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET)

(December 19th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET) Olympia Superstar Seminar (December 20th, 2020, 11 a.m. ET)

Armature Olympia Live Stream: Amateur Package ($24.95-$29.95)

Of course the Olympia is about more than just determining the best professional bodybuilders in the world. There is also a 2-day long Amateur competition which you can watch, with the potential to save $5 by preordering before December 9th. Here is everything that comes along with this PPV:

Pre-Judging and Finals for Women’s Physique, Figure, Bikini, and Wellness (December 15th, 2020, 8 a.m. ET)

(December 15th, 2020, 8 a.m. ET) Pre-Judging and Finals Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, and Men’s Physique (December 16th, 2020, 8 a.m. ET)

Mr. Olympia Free Live Stream: Fan Channel

If you are a little strapped for cash during this holiday season, you do not have to miss out on the action from the 2020 Mr. Olympia. As previously stated, there is going to be a limited selection of content on the service to sink your teeth into at no cost. Here is what comes with this option:

Olympia Press Conference (December 17th, 2020, 12 p.m. ET)

(December 17th, 2020, 12 p.m. ET) Meet the Olympians (December 17th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET)

(December 17th, 2020, 7 p.m. ET) Olympia Pavilion (December 18th and 19th, 2020, 9 a.m. ET)

The 2020 Mr. Olympia goes down December 17-20th. Stay tuned to MiddleEasy for updates and coverage as the contest takes place.