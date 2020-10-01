Former UFC heavyweight contender Josh Barnett (35-8 MMA) will make his Bare-Knuckle boxing debut in Poland this month. Barnett will face former KSW heavyweight champion Marcin Rozalski at Genesis, an affiliate of KSW.

First promo for Barnett vs. Rozalski 🔥 This will be insane!! pic.twitter.com/m6v7ZavRZg — Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) September 30, 2020

Barnett had been out of the fighting world for a while. His latest outing was against Andrei Arlovski in 2016. Barnett and Arlovski were awarded “Fight Of The Night” and Barnett won the “Performance Of The Night” honors after submitting Arlovski with a rear-naked choke. Barnett was later notified by USADA of a potential doping violation. He was barred from fighting but was retroactively cleared in 2018 after it was determined that his violation resulted from a tainted supplement.

This was not Barnett’s first infraction. During his first run in the UFC, he tore through the heavyweight division and won the title after defeating Randy Couture by TKO. But he tested positive for banned substances and was stripped of his title. Despite all that, Barnett remains one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. His performances in Pride and Strikeforce add to his MMA resume, including wins over Alexander Emelianenko, Mark Hunt, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

More information will come regarding this fight but this trailer promises some fireworks.