Video: The Diaz bros, Gil Melendez talk Cali food with Anthony Bourdain on new Parts Unknown episode

This is what we’ve been waiting for. The Diaz Brothers are smiling and we do not know how to feel about it. To get the true essence to come out of people or cuisine all you need is for Anthony Bourdain to sit at your table.

You can pretty much put the Emmy award-winning host of CNN’s Parts Unknown in any social situation and he can make it better. On the season premiere of Parts Unknown, MMA’s favorite siblings along with BFF Gilbert Melendez got to sit down and talk with the one and only Bourdain for a segment on California food.

Our love of good food and good fighters are colliding and we have to share it with someone. Check out the full segment where Bourdain’s love of jiu-jitsu, MMA, and food blend perfectly with the 209 crew’s love of life.