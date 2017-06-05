Video: Sure he lost but Oluwale Bamgbose pulled off a sweet double axe handle at UFC 212

Still not sure who Oluwale Bamgbose is but he fought, lost and won our hearts at UFC 212. Bamgbose got his ass whooped at UFC 212 by Paulo Borrachinha but not before he attempted a prime Randy Savage double axe handle strike. Dig it!

What was Bamgbose thinking? Who knows. Should we question Bamgbose’s fight IQ after this loss? Probably. Do we want to see Oluwale Bamgbose work a Macho Man elbow drop into his ground n’ pound repertoire? 1,000 percent.