The world of professional wrestling has taken a big hit recently, as legendary performer Pat Patterson has unfortunately passed away. He was 79 years old at the time of his passing.

The WWE confirmed the saddening news that Patterson had passed away in a statement on Wednesday. The Canadian-born wrestler had an incredibly profound impact on the sport, and is credited as the creator of the Royal Rumble, which has grown into one of the WWE’s most popular format. He was also Vince McMahon’s right hand man for a long time, offering support and advice for many years. In addition to this, he was an inspirational figure in the LGBTQ+ community for being noted as the first gay superstar in the WWE.

Wrestling Community Mourns The Passing Of Pat Patterson

Given the impact that Pat Patterson had in the world of professional wrestling, and the fact that he is a WWE Hall of Famer, his passing was clearly one that made a ton of people heartbroken. Several pro wrestling figures have issued condolences for his passing, expressing how unique and wonderful of a person he was.

“Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match,” wrote Vince McMahon. “He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you.”

Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/TugpAOrN6O — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 2, 2020

“Rest in love, Pat. You’ll be missed 💔” the Rock wrote on Instagram. “Rough phone calls to get this morning to tell me, our dear family member, Pat Patterson who was my pro wrestling mentor and father figure has passed away. A @wwe hall of famer, TRUE trailblazer and one of the most brilliantly creative wrestling minds the industry has ever known. He was also responsible for calling Vince McMahon when I was training to become a pro wrestler (my $7 bucks days) and said, “Vince you gotta see this kid work in the ring”. Vince flew me to RAW a few weeks later and I had my first match EVER in Corpus Christie, Texas. The rest is history and years later, here I am writing this post. * cue Sinatra’s MY WAY (Pat’s favorite to sing) …I’ve lived a life that’s full,

I traveled each and every highway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way… Love you, Pat. And THANK YOU. I’ll see you down the road 🥃🖤

“I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson,” wrote Shane McMahon. “A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.

I love you Pat.

God speed.”

“#RIPPatPatterson I’m deeply grateful to have grown up with @wwe Hall of Famer, the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, the father of the #RoyalRumble and the first openly gay wrestler of his generation. Thank you for teaching me how to not take it all so seriously. Abooze ❤️” Stephanie McMahon said.

“Heard of the passing this morning if the great, Pat Patterson. True legend of the pro wrestling business. A wonderful mentor who taught me so much.

RIP old friend. 🙏” said Jim Ross.

“No words can describe what he gave to us,” Triple H said. “His body as an in-ring performer, his mind as a storyteller, and his spirit as a beloved member of our large @WWE family. I will miss him for so many reasons… it’s never goodbye, it’s see ya down the road. Love you, Pat. Abooze”

“One of the last times together with Pat,from the first day I sat in the crowd and watched him until the end he had a spark for the business that never went dim! Love you and see you again my friend RIP only love HH” said Hulk Hogan.

“💔🙏 Pat was a staple. Always came to NXT. Loved the women’s matches. He will be missed. Singing with Dusty now 👼” said Charlotte Flair.

MiddleEasy would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Pat Patterson. His impact on the sport of professional wrestling will continue to be felt for generations to come.