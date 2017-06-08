Video: This Fight Encapsulates Everything Awesome About MMA; Bulgarian Faceplant KO!

Sometimes it takes a wild ass fight from two journeyman in the middle of Bulgaria to reaffirm your love of MMA.

Andrew Conor (whose name might actually be Cona, lots of debate here) faced off against Nuri Habilov at Spartacus Fighting Championship this past weekend. It’s fair to say that the MMA world had no expectations for this fight. I had never even heard of Spartacus Fighting Championship before this. But if you had ask me to come up with potential names of fighting promotions, this would have been in my first 20 guesses. But even for Spartacus Fighting standards, this wasn’t a particularly compelling match up, at least it wasn’t pre-fight. In fact, if Sherdog is to be believed, and this Andrew Conor is indeed Andy Cona, then Conor/Cona has a mixed martial arts record of 0-27. That’s an actual thing. I know we are going off the rails a bit here. It’s all very confusing, but just understand no one expected to see what we ended up seeing last Saturday in Bulgaria.

Wild brawl ends with a faceplant KO at SFC 5 in Bulgaria last weekend. Andrew Conor vs. Nuri Habilov.



Full event: https://t.co/oLjfj1Uu6F pic.twitter.com/K2Tix0rH0m — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 7, 2017

Good MMA God atop Mount Xyience! That was some sweet technique-free, unadulterated, blood and guts war. Nothing can really be said after a fight like that, except maybe, if that was indeed Andy Cona out there, those 27 losses were all worth it buddy. Because you have just made yourself an MMA internet legend.