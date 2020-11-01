The UFC is back in action tonight live from Las Vegas, Nevada. Up next is a heavyweight clash between two heavy hitters. Former NFL star Greg Hardy (8-2-1) faces off against TUF veteran Maurice Greene (9-5).

Round 1

Green opens up with a leg kick but Hardy checks it. Hardy looks aggressive, Green appears to have hurt himself and Hardy takes him down immediately. Greene is now on his back taking shots from Hardy. Hardy passes to half guard and keeps landing some ground and pound. Hardy seems happy with staying on top but the referee urges him to stay active. Hardy lands some elbows before standing back up and letting his opponent return to his feet. Another leg kick lands for Greene, he then lands a nice step-in knee as Hardy tries to get inside. Hardy comes back with a leg kick of his own. Greene misses with a combination and is breathing heavily as the round ends.

10-9 Hardy

Round 2

Greene is the first to land, he follows a right hand with a nice jab. Both fighters exchange leg kicks in the center. Greene lands a nice jab but he gets countered with a lead uppercut. Hardy drops him and follows him on the ground! He then unleashes some nasty ground and pound and it’s all over!

Official Results: Greg Hardy defeats Maurice Green by Knockout at 1m12s of the second round.

Check the highlights below:

Unquestionable power! 😤@GregHardyJr sits Greene down on a jab and doesn't let up. [ Co-main next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/9puT2wJ4n2 — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Prince of War!@GregHardyJr proves his power carries into RD 2 tonight 😤 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/HZZxjdtf8u — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020