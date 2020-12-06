Jordan Leavitt confirms the hopes that Dana White placed in him. He improved to 8-0 after defeating Matt Wiman in spectacular fashion.

Leavitt was scheduled to face Wiman on the undercard of tonight’s UFC Vegas 16. The DWCS (Dana White Contender Series) alumni scored an incredible slam knockout just a few seconds into the very first round. Leavitt even took the luxury to carry Wiman over with him to his own corner before slamming him to the ground. There was no need for ground and pound after that, Wiman was out cold and the referee Chris Tognoni immediately jumped in to stop the fight.

This is an impressive way to solidify yourself as a worthy UFC fighter and one of Dana White’s favorites.

Check out Leavitt’s slam knockout below:

OH MY GOODNESS! 👑 @JoJo_MonkeyKing gets the SLAM KO, seconds into the bout! [ Main card continues on #ESPNPlus & ESPN2 ] pic.twitter.com/yP5oF907LE — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2020