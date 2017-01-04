Video: Conspiracy Theory, did a small white pill fall out of the shorts of Niko Price at UFC 207?

You may want to sit down for this. Lost in the post-fight UFC 207 haze was the story of UFC newcomer Niko Price. Your first question may be, is a person named Niko Price really in the UFC? With over 500 fighters on the roster it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle but Price made his debut at UFC 207 and multiple sources have confirmed his win as well as his existence.

Price didn’t just win and fall back into the world of the unwashed masses, he got a statement win and choked the hell out of one time uber-prospect Brandon Thatch in the process. For an UFC prelim fighter, Price was impressive but there may be more to his win than meets the eye. Roll the video of a grappling sequence between Thatch and Price.

Now watch it again closely. Wait for it. Did you see it? What fell out of Price’s officially fitted Reebok fight shorts? A white pill? Salt to throw in Thatch’s eyes? Vitamin? Breath mint? The possibilities are really endless when it comes to what fell out of Price’s shorts.

What we do know is this; something fell out of Niko Price’s shorts and he is undefeated in the UFC when a foreign object falls from his shorts.

H/t to @McDuckMMA for the tip