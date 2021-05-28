Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price Added to Stacked UFC 264 Card

Both Michel Pereira and Niko Price are two of the most exciting welterweights globally, and now they’ll face each other at UFC 264. Both fighters are known for the relentless pressure and desire to finish their opponent devastatingly.
The fight will also serve as the return of Price after a lengthy suspension from The Nevada State Athletic Commission. His suspension was a result of a failed test back on September 19th against Donald Cerrone. Scored a majority draw initially, the ruling of the contest is now scored as overturned.
Niko Price vs Michel Pereira
After the announcement, Price took to social media to address the news. He was furthermore vowing to be back in the cage soon with the support of his fans.
Now, he’ll face Pereira in a card shaping up to be an early contestant for UFC card of the year. Michel is fresh off of a two-fight win streak inside of the octagon and will look to increase it to three. In his last outing, he halted the hype of an exciting prospect in Khaos Williams. And in a fight before that, Pereira defeated Zelim Imadaev with a compelling submission.
UFC 264
The welterweight clash would be a good enough matchup to main event a fight night card. However, it’s being added to a card that features the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.
Let’s take a look at the actual bouts, as well as the ones recently announced.
Confirmed Bouts
Lightweight Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Welterweight Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Middleweight Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong
Announced Bouts
Women’s Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia
Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Flyweight bout: Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
Middleweight bout: Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles
Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka
Women’s Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Welterweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady