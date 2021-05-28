Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price Added to Stacked UFC 264 Card

Both Michel Pereira and Niko Price are two of the most exciting welterweights globally, and now they’ll face each other at UFC 264. Both fighters are known for the relentless pressure and desire to finish their opponent devastatingly.

The fight will also serve as the return of Price after a lengthy suspension from The Nevada State Athletic Commission. His suspension was a result of a failed test back on September 19th against Donald Cerrone. Scored a majority draw initially, the ruling of the contest is now scored as overturned.

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira

After the announcement, Price took to social media to address the news. He was furthermore vowing to be back in the cage soon with the support of his fans.

Now, he’ll face Pereira in a card shaping up to be an early contestant for UFC card of the year. Michel is fresh off of a two-fight win streak inside of the octagon and will look to increase it to three. In his last outing, he halted the hype of an exciting prospect in Khaos Williams. And in a fight before that, Pereira defeated Zelim Imadaev with a compelling submission.

UFC 264

The welterweight clash would be a good enough matchup to main event a fight night card. However, it’s being added to a card that features the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Let’s take a look at the actual bouts, as well as the ones recently announced.

Confirmed Bouts Lightweight Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Middleweight Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong Announced Bouts Women’s Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia

Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Flyweight bout: Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Middleweight bout: Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka

Women’s Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Welterweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady