Michel Pereira Defeats Niko Price By Unanimous Decision – UFC 264 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight matchup between Niko Price and Michael Pereira took place today July 10, 2021, at UFC 264.

Round 1

The fight started with both fighters circling to establish range. Price accidentally pokes Pereira in the eye attempting to establish range. As the referee resets the fighters after Pereira recovered, Price pushed him against the cage. After a brief exchange on the cage, the fighters reset to the middle of the cage.

After exchanging a few punches, Pereira attempted a superman punch off of the cage, but Price catches him. After exchanging in the center, Pereira attempts another superman punch off of the cage, and Price returns with a left hook. Pereira’s speed advantage is clear as Pereira outstrikes Price in every exchange.

Pereira takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 2

The round starts with Price throwing a left hook. As the men exchange leg kicks, Price grabs himself as if there was a low blow, but the action continues. Pereira lands a shot and drops Price. He mounted and attempted some ground and pound, but Price was able to defend.

On the ground, Pereira continued to attempt submissions, attempting a kimura as well as an Americana. At one point, Price was able to reverse and attempted a heel hook of his own. Both men scrambled until they both stood back up, finishing the round with Pereira showing signs of fatigue.

Pereira takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 3

The round started with Price coming out aggressive. He landed a good combo and then changed levels to attempt a takedown, but Pereira was able to stuff it. The men continued to exchange shots, but then Pereira landed a low blow which paused the action. On the restart, Price came out swinging landing a combo that ended with a high leg kick.

Price continued forward with pressure, controlling the center of the Octagon as Pereira continued to slow down. Pereira landed a few decent shots, but the momentum in the round was definitely shifted toward Price. As the clock winded down, Price continued to apply pressure. With less than 30 seconds left, Pereira shoots a double-leg that Price easily stuffs. The fight ended with Price throwing a flurry of punches to end the round.

Price takes the round in, my opinion, 10-9.

Official result: Pereira defeats Price via Unanimous Decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9).

Check out the highlights below: