Random Arrest Alert: Ex-Fedor challenger Brett Rogers busted for assaulting, fondling men in a library

This is a lot to take in. At one point in MMA history Brett Rogers was the sport’s “it” heavyweight or the next big thing. Now Rogers is reportedly homeless, in jail and groping random men in local Minnesota libraries.

In 2009, Rogers stole the soul of Andrei Arlovski with one of the fastest most violent knockouts in MMA heavyweight history. The big win on Showtime earned Rogers a shot at Fedor, where for a split second the former Sam’s Club worker had The GOAT dead to rights. Rogers would go on to lose to Fedor via a clubbing KO punch, lose his unbeaten 10-0 record and never recovered as a relevant MMA big man.

Now this news. Whatever this news is. From the Pioneer Press

“A former mixed martial arts heavyweight fighter from St. Paul is accused of sexual misconduct stemming from allegations from three different men. Brett Charles Rogers, known as Brett “Da Grimm” Rogers in the fighting world, was charged this month with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of interfering with someone’s privacy, according to two criminal complaints filed against him in Ramsey County District Court.”

“Rogers, who is reportedly homeless, was in the basement of the George Latimer Central Library in downtown St. Paul in mid-November when he groped a library employee while riding beside him in an elevator, according to one of the complaints. The man reportedly slapped Rogers’ hand away and asked him what he was doing. Rogers didn’t say anything and exited the elevator as soon as the door opened, according to court documents. Then, on Jan. 4, he asked a man who was standing next to him at a urinal inside a bathroom in a St. Paul skyway if he wanted to engage in sexual activity inside one of the stalls, according to the complaint. When the man said no, Rogers grabbed his buttocks, the complaint said. The man quickly left and later reported the incident to police.”

“Rogers’ cellmate was sleeping when he woke to find Rogers fondling him, court documents say. He opted not to call guards out of fear that Rogers, who he described to police as “the biggest and strongest dude in the jail,” might hurt him before help arrived. He reported the incident as soon as he was released from his cell, the criminal complaint said.”

Editor’s note; Let’s not forget Rogers was charged in early 2011 with third degree assault on his wife, which got him dropped from his Strikeforce deal.