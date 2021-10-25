Jason Miller Faces More Felony Charges Over An Alleged Bar Fight

Things have gone from bad to worse, in terms of the legal woes of Jason Miller. He is adding to his list of felony charges, after allegedly being involved in a bar fight in September.

“Mayhem” Miller has been in and out of trouble for the better part of a decade at this point, with a variety of legal issues. Most recently, he was reported to be facing some felony domestic violence charges after being arrested in September, just a few short weeks after saying that he was working to get his life on track.

However that apparently was not the only issue he is facing from last month, according to reports. Jason was allegedly involved in a bar fight just a few days before being arrested for domestic violence, and while he was not arrested at the time as the situation had been defused and neither man pressed charges, that has since changed after the alleged victim discovered he had broken some ribs, resulting in two felonies for assault and battery, for the former UFC and Strikeforce fighter.

Not A Good Sign For Jason Miller

With these added crimes, Jason Miller is currently on the hook for a trio of felony charges, all from the month of September. Considering the fact that he is still on probation for felony vandalism after being sentenced earlier this year, the future is looking a bit concerning for the former Bully Beatdown host.

Of course it is important to remember that he is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but that being said this is not the first time he has been on the wrong side of the legal system. His lengthy rap sheet includes charges of vandalism, prior domestic violence issues, and of course a standoff with SWAT that was live tweeted, among other things.

In the end, time will tell what consequences Jason Miller will face. Unfortunately it seems that he will be having a hard road ahead of himself moving forward.