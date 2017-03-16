Pic: Music legend Willie Nelson is partying with the Diaz’s Brothers line of marijuana products

Willie Nelson is that dude. Not from this world but bestowed upon this Earth to smoke the best weed and make the chilliest country music, Willie Nelson is now crossing over to MMA. Nelson doesn’t give a fuck about the sport of mixed martial arts but when the Diaz Brothers released a line of pot products, the American icon somehow teleported and ended up with his hands on some Stockton cigarettes.

Check the picture of freaking Willie Nelson endorsing the Diaz Brothers and their business move into the world of medical marijuana products. The dream of the Diaz Brothers opening a dispensary after they retire from MMA is still alive, well and possibly high.

H/T to our friends at TMZ for the find