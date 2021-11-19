Khamzat Chimaev Dominates Jack Hermansson In Wrestling Match (Highlights)

The hype remains real for Khamzat Chimaev.

Another Showcase

The rising UFC star isn’t just impressing people in the UFC Octagon, he’s showcasing his skills outside of it as well. For his most recent trick, Chimaev would challenge Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match at Bulldog Fight Night 9.

After most recently choking out the #11 ranked welterweight at UFC 267, ‘Borz’ would put on another clinic against the #6 ranked Middleweight contender.

The Match

Starting off the contest, Chimaev wouldn’t have much trouble getting ‘The Joker’ down to the mat. In fact, it only took a matter of seconds for him to get the first takedown.

It would be all Chimaev from that point forward. Complete domination from the Chechen fighter.

Through some thrilling wrestling exchanges in one round, Chimaev would take the cake, winning on points. He would outclass Hermansson with a final score of 8-0.

Check the highlights below:

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t APPEAR to have much trouble taking down Jack Hermansson……👀 pic.twitter.com/xfgPNcHvm9 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) November 19, 2021