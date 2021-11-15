Conor McGregor Reveals Khamzat Chimaev Offered To Train Him For Khabib Nurmagomedov

It may have only been the last year or so, that fans have really begun to know who Khamzat Chimaev is. However, he almost trained with Conor McGregor, all the way back in 2018.

McGregor and Chimaev have a lot in common, as there have been few fighters in the history of the UFC to make such a big splash in their first fights within the promotion. While Conor had the appeal of the Irish nation behind him, leading to him headlining cards shortly after signing with the UFC, Khamzat has been tearing through every fighter put in front of him, across two divisions, leading to him being booked to fight the number 2 ranked contender in his fourth fight in the UFC.

While there seems to be a solid amount of respect between the two, there is no denying that if they were to fight, it would do big business. This is something that Khamzat was shooting for, with a post to his Twitter, saying that he wants to scrap with the Irishman.

“Let’s make big Drama show,” Chimaev wrote, tagging McGregor.

Conor McGregor Claims Help From Khamzat Chimaev

This is not the first time that Khamzat Chimaev has suggested he would like to fight Conor McGregor. In fact, a few weeks ago he said that in 2018, he flew to Ireland to beat up the former champ-champ, only to be detained by law enforcement.

However, Conor paints a different picture of what went down in 2018. In a now deleted response to Khamzat’s callout, Conor said that what really happened, was that the Chechen offered to help him train to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov, before he fired some insults at Khabib.

@KChimaev Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon bitch. Chechnya knows! Fuck those eagles mma pussies, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go!

The Mac and Akhmat! We take no shit!

Never peace,” McGregor wrote.

Whether it be a fight or a training session between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor there would no doubt be some buzz amongst fans. Even this exchange was entertaining to see.