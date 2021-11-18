(Video) Khamzat Chimaev Looks Huge Ahead Of Wrestling Match With Jack Hermansson

Khamzat Chimaev is back… however, it’s not inside the UFC Octagon.

An Unlikely Contest

The rising UFC star might be competing against another UFC fighter but it’s not exactly what you would expect. Chimaev will challenge middleweight contender Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match. The contest will take place this Friday at Bulldog Fight Night 9.

Size Matters

The two hit the scales at 187lbs to make the match official.

While Chimaev’s last fight against Li Jingliang was at 170, ‘Borz’ has bulked up big time since then.

In their face-off, the taller Chimaev would look huge against Hermansson. His physique took another form at 187lbs and we’ll see how well it goes for him tomorrow night.

Hermansson will look to spoil some of the hype of Chimaev, when they cross each other on the wrestling mat.

Watch our full interview with Jack Hermansson here: