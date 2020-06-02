White Says Jones Decision Is Up To Him

It doesn’t look like UFC president Dana White will be trying to convince Jon Jones to change his mind over a potential retirement.

Jones made headlines on Sunday when he announced that he would be vacating his light heavyweight title. He also revealed that he would be taking time away from the sport as he called for the promotion to only call him when they’re ready to pay him his worth.

The decision comes on the back of his public spat with White over recently failed negotiations for a heavyweight super fight with Francis Ngannou. Jones claims to have asked for an improved contract if he moved up, but says he was shut down before he could even name a figure.

White, meanwhile, claims Jones was asking for Deontay Wilder money and that there was no way he could get paid a figure like $30 million in the current climate. Jones, of course, vehemently denied those claims which ultimately contributed to his decision to seemingly vacate his title.

Many were curious to see how White would react to the news. In a statement to The Canadian Press, White did just that.

“Jon Jones is one of the greatest to ever do it,” White said. “The decision he wants to make regarding his career is up to him. “The reality is that he’s made enough money from fighting that he’s now in the position to retire and never work again in his life.”

All in all, it doesn’t look like White is too bothered by the news.

Is it because he genuinely isn’t or is he simply calling the champion’s bluff? All we can do is wait and see how things transpire in the upcoming weeks.