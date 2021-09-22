Dana White Rips Canelo-Plant Presser Brawl: ‘You Couldn’t Be F****** Dumber’

We all know Dana White isn’t the biggest fan of Showtime.

The Face-off

It should be no surprise that he didn’t like the latest boxing scuffle that happened yesterday afternoon between superstar Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. The two would swing for the fences after Canelo pushed Plant because of a comment said about Canelo’s mother.

Plant would return fire trying to hit Alvarez but he would slip and rip Plant. The boxers were separated quickly and a bloody cut opened up just as fast on Plant’s cheek.

This event totally upped the promo for the boxing match, but it also created an unsafe environment in the process.

Boss Thoughts

UFC boss Dana White showed his disapproval over the face-off last night:

“I’m not surprising shit Showtime, they’re great.” White started off sarcastically at a media presser. “Those guys are really good at what they do from production to press conferences. They’re f****** awesome.”

Dumb & Dumber

This wouldn’t be all he wrote…

“How long have you been in the business that would let two fighters go face to face without somebody try to– and then when it breaks out, there’s like two women that are there in between them before there’s a man anywhere near it. “You couldn’t be f****** dumber than that, than what they did today. Risk a massive fight with one of the biggest stars in the sport, by not having the fighters safe. You can’t let two alpha males walk up to each other face to face at the f****** supper club or wherever the hell they were having that press conference and let two guys staredown without somebody there to break it up.”