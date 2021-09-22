Canelo Alvarez: ‘Insecure’ Caleb Plant Crossed The Line By Talking About My Mom

Boxing champions Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant came to blows during their press conference face-off. Now the Mexican explains what happened, and why he apparently stared the brawl.

When the fight between Canelo and Plant was booked, fans were excited to see history made, as the winner would be the first completely unified middleweight boxing champion. However no one expected the two to come to blows before their press conference, resulting in a cut on the face of Caleb.

Speaking with Morning Kombat after the incident, Alvarez broke down what happened, and what Plant said that provoked him to push his opponent. Here Alvarez explained that Caleb insulted his mom, which made him shove the American.

“He talked about my mom. He said ‘You mother—er,’ so you crossed the line right there. That’s why I pushed him, and then he come back with a left hook. So that’s what happened,” Canelo said.

Canelo Alvarez Respects Caleb Plant

As much as Canelo Alvarez did not appreciate the things that Caleb Plant said during their face-off, he still has a tremendous amount of respect for his opponent. That being said, he does not understand why things got so personal.

Alvarez explained that he thinks Plant is insecure, which is why he started talking trash. Nevertheless, he knows that when this fight happens it will be a good one.

“Yeah I respect (him), because you can see it’s going to be a good fight,” Canelo said. “I don’t know why, but I think he’s an insecure person. That’s why he has a lot of excuses… but I don’t care. I’m just going to do my best on November 6th, and I’m going to win that fight.”

It will be interesting to see the rest of the buildup before Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant finally lock horns in the ring. These two are seemingly guaranteed to have more tense moments between now and November 6th.