There’s just something about fast food and Street MMA.

One day there will be a University, scientific study linking consuming massive amounts of fast food and wanting to pummel your fellow man. Does this dude know that Mcdonald’s doesn’t even serve Popeye’s new chicken sandwich? There really is no need to jump over the counter at that Golden Arches.

Is the McRib back? Why can’t you get a Shamrock shake in November? Ah, the ice cream machine must be broken for the 500th consecutive day.

No but seriously, why is the ice cream machine always broken at McDonald’s? From the world’s biggest fast food establishment, we have a customer who has had enough. Maybe he wanted an extra sauce packet with his McNuggets; BBQ obviously and was denied.

Perhaps something was removed off the dollar menu? Bring back super sizing stuff just for our man in the white tank top.

This lesson in Street MMA comes with a side of fries. Have no idea who’s in the right here because fast food workers really have it rough. The disrespect these folks get on the regular, for doing a thankless job, is mind numbing.

Put some respect on the name of your local drive-thru window clerk. He/she may be having a rough day and it may only take one wrong for a Fast Food MMA incident to break out.

Live from Mcdonald’s some dude hopped over the counter looking to throw hands and instead got his ass whooped for his troubles. Watch for the moment our Door Dasher gets punched so hard he gets put on roller skates.

This would never happen at Sonic. Or Subway.

I bet he won’t jump across no more counters pic.twitter.com/h9BqY2cg5G — Ernest Flores (@IAMEWAY) November 11, 2019