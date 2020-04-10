Street MMA In A Casino Leads To Death, Imprisonment

Man Loses Life After Street MMA Altercation In Casino

Street MMA can very often end up with a trip to the hospital for at least one party involved. However a tragic incident in a casino left one man in prison, and another tragically having lost his life.

The year is 2016, and the month is November. President Trump was just about to be elected in the U.S., and NXT TakeOver had just occurred in Canada. However, our story begins in Romania.

Oun Ahmed, also known as the “Casino King,” was enjoying his time at a casino in Cluj, Romania. Here, he started an altercation with an apparent friend of his, named Gabor Rupi. The two began arguing, when a Street MMA session ensued, ending with a right hand from Rupi, straight to the jaw of Ahmed, sending him crashing to the ground.

All things considered, that was a pretty solid right hook, and a deep knockout. Rupi can even been seen trying to wake Ahmed up, kicking him lightly and sitting him up. Unfortunately, this did not work, and paramedics were called.

According to reports, Ahmed would be transported to the hospital where he would be in a coma for a month. Although he would recover and wake up from the coma, things would not be positive for long. Oun Ahmed would end up tragically losing his life, as a result of an infection he received in the hospital.

Now the timetable catches back up to the current day and age. Gabor Rupi was recently sentenced to seven years in prison, and forced to pay €100,000 to the family of Oun Ahmed. This just goes to show that you should be careful when engaging in street MMA.