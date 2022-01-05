(Video) Jason Derulo Attacks Two Guys After Getting Called Usher

Jason Derulo is not a fan of misidentification.

According to TMZ, cops were sent to the ARIA hotel on Tuesday morning after the world famous R&B pop star threw fists with two men.

As per eyewitnesses, one of the men were attempting to rile Derulo up and yelled, “Hey, Usher! F*ck you, b*tch!’ That led to Derulo getting mad and punching the man square on the face which sent him to the floor.

Shortly afterwards, Derulo slapped a second man with security having to step in and break them up.

Although Derulo was walking with a large man — assumedly his bodyguard — that didn’t stop him from charging himself at the man he threw hands on.

You can watch part of the incident below:

No Charges Pressed Against Jason Derulo…For Now

For now, the two men who were attacked are not pressing charges against Derulo.

However, they have one year to do so if they change their minds while a lawsuit against Derulo is also a possibility. None of their injuries required any visit to the hospital, however, the pair did spill some blood from their facial wounds.

As for Derulo, he was given a trespassing notice from the ARIA hotel before later getting removed from the premises.

All in all, lesson learned — don’t confuse Derulo with Usher. Especially on purpose.