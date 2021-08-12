UFC Welterweight Jordan Williams Kicks Wannabe Car Thief’s Ass (VIDEO)

I believe it was Benjamin Franklin who once said “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except taxes, and trying to steal a UFC fighter’s car will get you beat up.” Maybe that is not the quote, but it was certainly the case when UFC welterweight Jordan Williams found himself in this situation.

Williams is a Bellator and UFC vet with a 9-5 record in MMA. While he is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, having dropped fights to Mickey Gall and Nassourdine Imavov, this is still not a man you would want to mess with in the streets.

Unfortunately for some poor wannabe car jacker, he did not get this memo. Jordan posted a video to his Instagram that depicts him coming across a would-be car thief trying to steal his car, who instead finds himself with a face full of fist, last being seen running away holding his dome and missing his hat.

Jordan Williams Breaks Down The Action

From the video, it is clear to see that Jordan Williams was able to run down his car before it got too far, yank open the car door, and pull the man out. He then landed a few good shots before the guy broke free and ran.

However Jordan made it clear in the caption of his post that he wished he could have done more to the man. He said that he wished he thought to trip the poor soul, so he could blast him in the face from top position.

“So someone tried to steal my car today 😐

#thatfannypacktho If you are wondering why my car was still on its the same reason why he couldn’t drive away, I have a push to start and my car won’t go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say my lesson was learned and I hope so was his,” Williams said. “Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back 🤦🏾‍♂️ Also I know you see the stillness of that fannypack, fannyback game was on point this could be a commercial for them 😂”

It is clear that Jordan Williams is officially off the list of people whose cars you may want to try to steal. It is unfortunate that this happened to him, it is good to see that nothing worse transpired.