Street MMA: Merry Fistmas! Brawling In Front Of Mall Santa Gets You On Naughty List

Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Front Of Mall Santa

There is no denying that the holiday season can be a bit stressful for everyone. Nevertheless, there is not really any excuse for the madness that ensued at this mall.

If you have ever tried taking your kids to see the Mall Santa before Christmas, you can attest to the fact that it is rather miserable. From the long lines, to the screaming children, there are a ton of places you would rather be. However, at this local shopping center, things got a lot more interesting for those waiting in line to see the jolly man.

As seen in a glorious Twitter video, around eight or so young men were involved in a crazy brawl. The wild fights began crashing into the Mall Santa line, as people came and went. It was an absolutely mad affair, that spread across several parts of the building.

Imagine going to the mall to see Santa but you see a brawl instead 💀 pic.twitter.com/AbhTZcBJ3a — Best Fights (@FightCentralTV) December 22, 2019

There is not a lot of context, regarding this madness. Although it does not appear that the people involved were trying to see the Mall Santa. Nevertheless, they certainly disturbed those who were just patiently waiting there, trying to get their pictures taken. People were getting tossed around, kicked, jumped, it was wild.

There never seems to be a lack of reasons for Fistmas celebrations during the holiday season. It is an ultra stressful time of year, especially in places like the mall. Nonetheless, you should do your best to try to maintain your positive spirit, as the holidays draw to a close.