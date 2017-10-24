Street MMA

A Lesson in Street MMA: If you yell ‘delete’ like Matt Hardy over and over you get KO’d

Matt Hardy Street Delete
Don’t try to be Broken Matty Hardy at home or in the streets. There is a 99.9% chance before this Street MMA video started recording somebody called someone Brother Nero.

Somebody alert Senor Benjamin, because that dude yelling delete over and over again with his hands down just got knocked the fuck out. Watch the one punch knockout a few times for scientific purposes and you can actually pinpoint the moment where that dude’s soul is deleted from this universe.

Delete!

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P).

An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.

